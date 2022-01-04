Two, three, roar: London Zoo completes annual stocktake of tigers, lions and sloths

Keepers at London Zoo started 2022 by completing their annual animal stocktakes.

The site has to account for every invertebrate, mammal, reptile and bird it takes care of, from the 400 species living there.

Tigers, lions, camels, penguins and monkeys are among the more exotic animals that were included in this year's count, which posed a few challenges.

"When we've got, let's say, two lions, it's pretty simple," Dan Simmonds, London Zoo's head keeper, said.

"But it can be challenging; if it's a little monkey bouncing around and we've got 14, 15 of them."

