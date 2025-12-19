Loose Women star’s husband rushed to hospital days before Christmas

A Loose Women star’s husband has been rushed to hospital after he fell from a ladder whilst hanging up Christmas lights.

During Wednesday’s (17 December) episode of the ITV chat show, Mariella Frostrup said that her partner, who is “the most festive one of us all”, broke his arm whilst trying to decorate their house for the holiday season.

She revealed that he “spent hours and hours in A&E” and that she felt extremely sorry for him.

“But at the same time,” she confessed, “I felt sorry for me because I realised we've got 14 people coming for Christmas, including kids”.

“Guess who is now doing everything?!”, she said.