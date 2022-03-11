Lorraine Kelly explains how suspicious package sent to her caused ITV evacuation

Lorraine Kelly has explained what was in the “suspicious” package addressed to her that led to an evacuation of ITV.

On Thursday (10 March), viewers were left confused as This Morning went off air and was replaced by a recorded compilation episode.

Police then evacuated the channel’s television studios in White City.

Lorraine told Good Morning Britain: “Somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present, and it had a battery in it. And when they x-rayed it, it looked a little suspicious.”

