Support dog brings 'magic' into lives of lottery winners with disabled daughter

A couple who won £1 million on the lottery have said buying a support dog for their severely disabled daughter is the best thing they could have ever done with their life-changing prize money.

Adam and Amy Pryor praised their golden Labrador, Merlin, for “bringing a bit of magic” into their lives while they and their daughter Charlotte were shielding during the Covid pandemic.

Charlotte was born seven weeks premature with a cleft palate and a number of other life-limiting conditions.

"Merlin is just special, he's so lovely," Amy said of the family addition.

Sign up to our newsletters here.