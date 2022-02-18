Lottie Moss says she went to rehab after ‘really bad’ cocaine addiction

Lottie Moss revealed on TikTok that she went to rehab after a “really bad” cocaine addiction.

The online influencer lip-synced to someone else’s voice, saying “I have a really bad addiction to coke” with the caption on the video adding: “When people ask why I’m in rehab. Savage but true”.

The OnlyFans model recently discussed her struggles with addiction, saying: “I have never been happier mentally, I’ve struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things.”

