The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years has been seen around the world.

On the night of 18-19 November, the Moon fell into the Earth’s shadow for the longest duration since the 15th Century, offering stargazers a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The whole event was visible across the US, while those who witnessed it in many other countries including Portugal, Japan and Mexico were treated to an incredible sight.

In the UK, however, the eclipse peaked at 8:57am, meaning the arrival of the sun prevented people from seeing the latter half of it.

