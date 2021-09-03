A lyrebird has been filmed mimicking the ear-splitting wail of a human baby.

If you were blindfolded, the bird’s noises could fool you for a sobbing child.

The bird, named Echo, lives at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo which is where he was filmed seemingly crying and screaming.

Lyrebirds have become popular for their uncanny skill of mimicking noises around them.

Leanne Golebiowski, the unit supervisor of birds at Taronga Zoo, said seven-year-old Echo presumably picked the noise up from guests.

A baby’s cry is just one of a variety of common sounds Echo has the ability to mimic.