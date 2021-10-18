Apple has launched a redesigned MacBook Pro, which is being described as the most powerful ever.

The new model comes in two sizes, 14- and 16-inch, featuring the M1 Pro and Max chips that Apple says are the most powerful ever to be put into a laptop.

The new MacBook Pro brings back a number of old features and ditches the Touch Bar in favour of a classic keyboard, while it also and returns to the MagSafe charger that allows the computer to unplug if it is pulled away from its charger.