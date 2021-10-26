Incredible footage shows a group of scuba divers receiving a humongus surprise during their underwater adventure in Magdalena Bay, Mexico.

The awe-inspiring footage taken by Philipp Moser shows the divers witnessing a sardine run when a colossal whale barges in and catches everyone off-guard.

Mr.Moser said: "We were out to witness the fight for survival put up by the sardines and mackerel, hoping to find Marlins, dolphins, and tunas when at a certain point, a Bryde's whale showed up out of nowhere and ate the whole bait ball before disappearing in the blue”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here