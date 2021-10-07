An aggressive magpie repeatedly swoops at a walker in a park, as security footage captures him fleeing for cover.

CCTV captures the bird pinpointing the man while he is out enjoying some fresh air.

After pinpointing the walker, the bird immediately darts towards him.

He ducks and attempts to flee the bombarding bird’s attack but that doesn’t prove successful.

After disappearing from the camera’s view for a brief few seconds, the man runs back into the frame as the bird carries its aerial assault on.

The man was hiking through Thornleigh Gully at Mount Annan, Sydney, before the bird’s attack struck.