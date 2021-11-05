First male baby gorilla born in 139 years at Cleveland Zoo

The first male gorilla has been born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 139-year history.

The western lowland gorilla, who has yet to be named, was born on 26 October to mom Nneka, 23, and father Mokolo, 34 years old.

Cleveland zoo said one of the other gorillas, 47-year-old of Fredrika, has taken over mothering the baby gorilla as Nneka wasn’t keeping up with her maternal care. Weighing approximately 3 lbs at birth, newborn gorillas need almost constant contact from their mother for their first six months of life.