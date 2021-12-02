This is the bizarre moment a man decided to walk across a drawbridge as it was opening to allow boats to pass through in Miami on Sunday (28 November).

Josh Dubin, who filmed the video, said: "I have no idea what he was doing – I don’t think anyone did. It was most peculiar because when the bridge came together again he just walked across like nothing happened.”

The footage was filmed on the Southwest First Street Bridge in Downtown Miami last week.