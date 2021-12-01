Man drops ring in fountain while proposing at NFL Stadium

One NFL fan recently made a wedding proposal he will never forget... but for all the wrong reasons.

Standing outside the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Niko Valdez went down on one knee to pop the question to his partner, revealing a jewelry box with an engagement ring inside.

But rather than smoothly slipping it onto his girlfriend's finger, he dropped the ring into a fountain.

After a 30-minute search - and with the help of other family members - the rock was found and Niko's girlfriend was finally able to say yes.

