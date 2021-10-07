A man has been emotionally reunited with a therapist from Ashgate Hospicecare who "never gave up" on his late wife.

The video, released during Hospice Care Week, discusses the crucial support patients and their families receive from staff during an incredibly difficult time.

Graham Matthews explains the "difficulty" of returning to Ashgate, while physiotherapist Lucy describes the "privilege" of working with his wife Diane during her final days.

"We used to have a lot of fun, a lot of banter," Lucy said.

"She was so determined. It was such a privilege to work with Diane."