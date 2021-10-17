A man has been caught walking his dog whilst simultaneously driving his car at the same time, in the dashcam footage of a fellow motorist.

Cody Hugill, 27, said he had to do a “double-take” when he saw the man committing the outrageous act in Plympton, Devon .

Hugill said he was keen to share the footage to prevent similar actions and later potential accidents. You can see the pooch doesn’t seem to be fazed by it – but it could become a dangerous incident if another car was to approach at speed.