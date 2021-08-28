Ivan Vicente of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service breaks down the five things you probably didn’t know about the cherished manatees.

The manatee is the gentle giant of the ocean and has numerous fascinating facts about them such as how they have fingernails with an x-ray of their flipper showing five fingers in the fin.

The lumbering creatures are also the closest living relative to the elephant with manatees and elephants evolving from the same ancestor over 50 million years ago.