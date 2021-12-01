Hundreds of manatees and sharks basked in sunlight and huddled together in the canal of a Florida power plant on Tuesday.

The beloved local sea cows are often seen congregating in the warm-water discharge close to the Teco Big Bend Station in Tampa, but it's not often they are joined by sharks.

Temperatures in Florida have dropped in recent weeks meaning manatees have shifted to the area seeking out warm water.

Locals have been encouraged to view the marine mammals from a purpose-built platform close to the water.

