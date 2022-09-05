‘I was the girl from Suits’: Meghan Markle opens One Young World summit

Meghan Markle opened the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday, 5 September, by reflecting on her first summit as a counsellor in 2014.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered a keynote speech from Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall at the summit, in her first in-person address in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals.

“At that dinner, there were about 20 to 30 of us counsellors. And there I was, the girl from Suits,” Ms Markle said, remembering her first summit in Dublin.

Sign up to our newsletters.