Breathtaking underwater footage captured by a snorkeler in Baa Atoll, Maldives, shows a huge group of manta rays hunting for food in the blue waters of Hanifaru Lagoon.

"During the rainy season, a large amount of plankton gets trapped in the lagoon, attracting hundreds of Manta Rays,” said Olga Martinelli, who filmed the spectacle. "The lagoon is an MPA [Marine Protected Area] and scuba diving is not allowed here anymore. However, snorkelling is more than enough to capture these insane moments."

She added that the best time of the year to swim with the creatures is between June and November.