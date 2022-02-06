Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:31
Mark Zuckerberg's net worth takes $29 billion hit as Meta stock value crashes
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $29 billion of his net worth wiped away as the company's share price collapsed.
In the company's latest quarterly report, Meta announced lower-than-expected revenue figures and the first-ever decline in Facebook users in the platform's 18-year history.
The 26% drop was Meta’s biggest single-day plunge ever and wiped more than $200 billion off of its market cap.
With a current estimated net worth of $84.3 billion, it is the first time the 37-year-old hasn’t been one of the 10 richest people on earth since 2015.
