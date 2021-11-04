Actor Tom Holland has become the first voice of Percy Pig in history as the kid’s favourite sweet has come alive in the latest M&S Christmas advert.

The ad sees Percy Pig animated by a fairy godmother (Dawn French) who then proceeds to run around an M&S foodhall looking at all the festive goodies the company has on offer this year.

The decision to put Percy front and centre in their Christmas ad this year is seemingly part of a wider M&S strategy to focus more on families.