Mars experiences unique blue sunsets in mirror version of Earth

Although the colour red is often associated with Mars due to the sheer amount of reddish dust in its atmosphere, sunsets on the fourth planet out from the Sun actually take on a blue tinge.

Mark Lemmon of Texas A&M University explained: "The colors come from the fact that the very fine dust is the right size so that blue light penetrates the atmosphere slightly more efficiently.

Lemmon added that: “When the blue light scatters off the dust, it stays closer to the direction of the Sun than light of other colors does.”