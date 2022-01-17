Martin Lewis warns drivers to check car insurance as company goes bust

Martin Lewis has warned drivers to check their car insurance now as thousands of policies are now invalid after one of the UK’s biggest motor insurers has gone bust.

The Money Saving Expert reported that policies from the MCE Insurance Company are now invalid as of January 14 after falling into administration last year.

Lewis said: “MCE Insurance Company, which was one of the UK’s biggest motorbike insurers, is to cancel all of its 105,000 remaining policies after falling into administration last year.”

