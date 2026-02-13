Martin Lewis explains what happens if you are not married and die without a will

Martin Lewis has explained what happens if you are not married and die without a will.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained more about the intestacy laws in England and Wales during the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (10 February).

The financial guru explained: “If you are not married or in a civil partnership, if you are cohabiting but not married, your partner is not entitled to any of your assets under the law.”

Mr Lewis also warned that being married but not having a will can also cost a person more in inheritance tax.