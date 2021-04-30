Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese has gone viral online after he was asked to identify “femine items” by his daughter. In a video posted to TikTok, Francesca Scorsese, the director attempts to name a range of cosmetic products, including an eyelash curler, bobby pin, hair donut and nipple pasties.

While Scorsese was able to correctly guess what an eyelash curler and bobby-pin were, he struggled when he was shown the nipple pasties, which he assumed were earbuds. He also mistook a menstrual cup for a “flagon” (a drinks container) and a hair donut for “some sort of weird pillow”.