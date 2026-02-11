Strictly star rushed to hospital as he issues update from bed

A Strictly Come Dancing star has been rushed to hospital as he tells followers he’s “had better days” in a health update from his hospital bed.

Max George, 37, has had regular checkups since being fitted with a pacemaker in December 2024, after his mother noticed that he had “turned blue” and insisted he seek urgent care.

The Wanted singer then underwent a second procedure to correct a misplaced wire and has since been giving updates on his hospital visits.

On Tuesday (10 February), an “absolutely knackered” George posted a video of himself in a hospital bed in A&E, admitting that he has “no idea what’s happened or why”.