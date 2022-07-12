Chef turns a McDonald's Happy Meal into a gourmet pasta dish

An American chef transformed a McDonald’s meal into a luxury pasta dish in a viral Tiktok video.

Amy Brandwein, 26, used a Happy Meal box with fries, chicken nuggets, sweet and sour sauce, and two apple pies, to create a tortellini dish.

In the video, Amy used the chicken nuggets with the apple pies as fillings for the pasta, and the french fries as pommes dauphine – a French meal traditionally made from mashed potatoes and savoury choux pastry.

She then plated up the dish with chopped chives, apples, and crispy apple pie crumbs.

