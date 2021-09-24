A McDonald’s customer was left “disgusted” after watching birds peck at bread bun packets at one of the burger giant’s restaurants in Salford.

The customer filmed the birds wandering into an open doorway at the back door of the Regent Road McDonald’s while he waited for his breakfast order.

One determined blackbird was seen burrowing and pecking into the tray of buns.

The feathered creature appears to eat something white before returning to peck at more packets.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the affected buns have now been identified and discarded.

They added that they take food hygiene “extremely seriously at our Salford restaurant”.