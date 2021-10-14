McDonald’s has released its first vegan burger, aptly named the McPlant, across the UK.

After a successful trial at its Coventry outpost, the plant burger - which took three years to research and develop - is now available in 250 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The offering consists of a plant-based patty, vegan sauce, a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes, creating a convincing McDonald’s meat substitute.

Five lucky Independent writers got their hands on the McPlant burger on day one and you can read their reviews in full here.

