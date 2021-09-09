McDonald’s is launching a new fully vegan burger called the McPlant made from Beyond Meat.

The eco-friendly treat will be McDonald’s UK and Ireland’s first fully vegan burger and will be available from 10 stores in Coventry from September 29, further 250-plus stores from October 23, with plans to roll out nationwide in 2022.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s signed a three-year partnership with Beyond Meat to co-develop the fast-food chain’s McPlant platform, which is expected to result in the launch of various plant-based options globally.