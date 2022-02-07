McVitie’s launches ‘biscuit butler’ home delivery service

McVitie’s has served up a treat for snack lovers by launching a Biscuit Butler service on Uber Eats to turn a night in into a VIP experience

Those who book the Biscuit Butler will receive delivery of a platter of McVitie’s Blissfuls, paired with a luxurious hot chocolate accompanied with a beautiful mug and completed with an atmospheric scented candle.

The service is available in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 9th-11th February.

Search ‘McVitie’s Blissfuls’ on the Uber Eats app, the Biscuit Butler is available to book in each city on a first-come, first-served basis.

