Researchers from Binghamton University have found scientific evidence that spending eight weeks studying meditation can make the brain quicker.

Millions of people around the world use the practice to calm their minds and seek mental clarity with a new study finding scientific evidence that it can impact brain patterns.

The researchers found through MRI scans that meditation led to faster switching between the brain’s two general states of consciousness.

Assistant Professor Weiying Dai said: “Meditation affects the fast switching between the mind wandering and maintaining attention once in the attentive state”.