Megan Thee Stallion's bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to 'freestyle rap' during Sky Sports’ coverage.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper attended the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2021 in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon and was filmed shunning Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle as tried to ask a question.

Mr Brundle said: ‘You’re a freestyle rapper; have you got any rap for us today on Formula 1?”

Megan then laughs and responds with “I have no rap today, sorry”.

