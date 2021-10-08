Meghan Markle rumoured to be launching her own beauty line

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be setting up her own range of beauty products, according to reports. The speculation comes after the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry were spotted with Bill Guthry, co-founder of Guthy-Renker, in Santa Barbara. The marketing firm is behind beauty brands from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Cindy Crawford. If true, it would be the latest project from the duo after Meghan announced a new animated series and Harry revealed he would be authoring a book. However, at the time of writing, no official announcement has been made by the couple.