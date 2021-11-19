Meghan Markle showed off her funny side as she drinks from a baby bottle and “eats like chipmunk” in Ellen DeGeneres’ prank.

The Duchess of Sussex pranked unsuspecting vendors during a segment on the American chat show as she was forced to do or say whatever Ellen instructed her to do via a hidden earpiece.

Ellen made the royal “eat chips like a chipmunk”, and made her ask for spicy hot sauce by saying “Mommy wants some heat”

Markle then swigged from a baby bottle to the shock of the unaware participants.

