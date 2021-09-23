Meghan Markle said it was “wonderful” to be back in New York, as she visited One World Trade Centre alongside Prince Harry on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photographs in the observatory at the top of the skyscraper, where they were joined by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and governor of New York State Kathy Hochul.

Visiting the World Trade Centre was the couple’s first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.