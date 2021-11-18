Meghan Markle has revealed that she and Prince Harry “snuck out” for an incognito date night before going public with their relationship.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Duchess of Sussex described how they had “one final night on the town” before the relationship news broke and they were joined by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Mrs Markle said: “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple".

