Meghan Markle has appeared on the Brightly Storytime YouTube channel to read an excerpt from her book The Bench which documents the growing relationship between a father and his son.

Markle said the book began as a poem to her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, but decided to transform it into an animated children’s book so everyone could read it.

The Bench has been illustrated by Christian Robinson who the Duchess of Sussex asked to work in watercolours despite this not usually being his style.