Melanie C opens up on pressure of juggling motherhood and singing career

Singer Melanie C has opened up on the pressures of juggling motherhood and a successful career.

The Spice Girl spoke exclusively to The Independent on the red carpet at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday (6 November).

The I Turn To You singer revealed how she is in a "busy phase" of her life promoting her new album, and combining her work with parenting her 16-year-old daughter Scarlet Starr.

She admitted juggling both is something she is "very proud" of.