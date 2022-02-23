Mesmerising footage shows the incredible metamorphosis of Monarch Butterflies

Stunning footage has shown the incredible transformation as a chrysalis transforms into a monarch butterfly.

Unlike other butterflies and months, monachs go through complete metamorphosis, which means they have an egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa (chrysalis), and adult stage.

The egg and caterpillar stages occur only on species of milkweed whereas adults survive by nectaring on a variety of flowering plants.

The bright green chrysalis takes between 8 and 15 days to emerge as an adult butterfly.

