Chef Fernando Olea says traditional Mexican spirits, such as Tequila and Mezcal should be considered "sipping spirits".

The owner of Mexican restaurant Sazón in Santa Fe sings the praises of these agave based spirits, encouraging drinkers not to simple down it quickly 'just to get the buzz'.

