A pair of red and white trainers worn by US basketball star Michael Jordan have been auctioned off at $1.47m (£1.1m), setting the record for the most expensive game-worn footwear to be auctioned.

In a statement on Twitter, Sotheby’s said: “The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction – Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 – have just sold at $1,472,000 in Las Vegas.”

The record sale “affirms Jordan as well as Nike Air Ships place at the pinnacle of the sneaker market”, Sotheby’s Brahm Wachter told the BBC.

