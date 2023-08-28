Michael Parkinson would ‘laugh’ at being called ‘national treasure’, says son

Sir Michael Parkinson's son has reflected on his father being dubbed a "national treasure" as he described what it has been like to lose someone close to him who is a public figure.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, 28 August, Mike Parkinson said his father, who was a beloved broadcaster, "would have been laughing" at being labelled a "national treasure."

"He viewed himself very much as a... jobbing journalist, he just kept going forward," Mike said.

Sir Michael died earlier this month at the age of 88 following a short illness.