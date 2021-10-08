Microsoft has teamed up with Adidas to release an official range of Xbox shoes.

The collaboration includes a colourway featuring translucent green details, inspired by the original Xbox console - released two decades ago in 2001.

In an online statement, the gaming giant suggested this shoe "is just the beginning" of their partnership with Adidas.

Over the next few months, more trainers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations will be revealed.

The limited-edition shoes will be available to buy later this year.