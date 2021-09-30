The lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love, went ‘live’ for the first time during an expert panel virtual event. The panel discussion was hosted by podcast host and lifestyle writer Olivia Petter who was joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree and Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury. The discussion, looked at the changed landscape when it comes to finding love - no matter your age, gender or sexual orientation. For the full recording of the experts’ discussion during the virtual event click here