Anyone born between 1981 and 1996 (aged 23 to 38) is considered a millennial.

While generational differences are often discussed and debated online, change is inevitable and this generation is undoubtedly influencing and shifting market trends.

According to new reports, millennials are "killing off" a number of once-familiar things.

From day-to-day activities that it was once thought impossible to live without, like department store shopping and going to the bank, to much bigger things like marriage and the 9-5 working day, millennials may be changing more than first thought.