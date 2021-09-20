Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

17 things millennials are ‘killing off’

02:34

Oliver Browning | 1632173665

17 things millennials are ‘killing off’

Anyone born between 1981 and 1996 (aged 23 to 38) is considered a millennial.

While generational differences are often discussed and debated online, change is inevitable and this generation is undoubtedly influencing and shifting market trends.

According to new reports, millennials are "killing off" a number of once-familiar things.

From day-to-day activities that it was once thought impossible to live without, like department store shopping and going to the bank, to much bigger things like marriage and the 9-5 working day, millennials may be changing more than first thought.

Up next

00:54

Princess Beatrice welcomes arrival of baby daughter

1632150238

01:52

Freerunner becomes human pinball in giant arcade machine

1632147770

01:07

What are air fryers and are there any health benefits?

1632146388

00:28

Caroline Flack’s mum makes emotional speech about grief at mental health awards

1632145831

Editor's Picks

00:00

Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban

1632157600

00:29

Richard Madeley refers to Africa as country in GMB gaffe

1632141891

02:06

UK-US travel ban will be lifted from November, Grant Shapps announces

1632156207

00:28

Caroline Flack’s mum makes emotional speech about grief at mental health awards

1632145831

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Carol Kirkwood hauled to ground by guide dog live on BBC Breakfast

1632130380

01:00

'You're making people hate you': Angry motorist clashes with M25 climate protestors

1632131730

00:34

Giant fish takes down shark in incredible video

1631961112

00:00

Watch live as lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma

1632126000

More Editor's Picks

00:19

Russia university shooting: Students jump from windows to escape gunman

1632128306

00:30

Gillian Anderson asked if she has 'spoken to Margaret Thatcher' about The Crown role

1632127036

00:52

Emmys 2021: All the best looks from the red carpet

1632121800

03:52

FBI say they believe body found in Wyoming national park is Gabby Petito

1632090826

More Editor's Picks

00:43

La Palma volcano eruption forces 5,000 to be evacuated as lava pours and ashes rise

1632125902

01:32

Anti-lockdown protesters attack police officers in Melbourne

1631958204

01:02

Man discovers 'human hair' sticking out of 100-year-old grave

1632036115

02:14

Hundreds rally in support of January 6 Capitol riot suspects

1631992896

More Editor's Picks

02:05

US military says Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians was a ‘tragic mistake’

1631911751

01:11

Police arrest climate activists blocking M25 for third time in five days

1631873008

00:44

Adorable 'bat dog' retrieves baseball bats for North Carolina team

1631899621

01:15

Drone flies over erupting volcano in Iceland to capture mesmerising footage

1631880382

More Editor's Picks

01:29

Police release bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie after altercation

1631795734

00:49

Knifepoint robbers arrested by police after dramatic high-speed chase

1631895111

00:25

Drink-driver smashes Range Rover into speeding train in shocking CCTV footage

1631867058

00:42

Almelo stabbing: Man seen pointing crossbow on balcony in Netherlands

1631877774

More Editor's Picks

00:36

Gabby Petito: Protesters outside Brian Laundrie’s home chant ‘where’s Gabby?’

1631868240

00:40

Teenager breaks world record for quickest ever ‘limbo-skate’

1631874017

00:47

Bolivian female climbers have kickabout at altitude of nearly 6,000m

1631869015

01:03

Silly billies: Rescuers rush to save goats stuck on rocks in Welsh town

1631868234

More Editor's Picks

00:30

Justin Bieber comforts Hailey Baldwin following ‘Selena’ chants at Met Gala

1631829426

01:33

Andrew Neil says he left GB News as he did not want to be part of ‘British Fox News’

1631831606

01:19

Teen goes to hospital with suspected appendicitis, comes home with a baby

1631725802

00:41

Heroic goat and rooster save chicken during dramatic hawk attack

1631714365

More Editor's Picks

00:36

Timelapse footage shows Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric for stunning art installation

1631792712

00:28

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

1631782521

00:22

Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview

1631781329

01:29

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

1631751825

More Editor's Picks

01:37

Janette Rathbone: Witness who escaped Fred West 28 years before his arrest speaks of horrifying ordeal

1631737097

00:59

Adorable black bears play with football they stole from children

1631725558

00:24

Mass testing in China’s Fujian province following new Covid cases

1631724197

01:37

Man discovers underground tunnels underneath 500-year-old family home

1631702196

More Editor's Picks

00:35

Shamima Begum says Boris Johnson ‘clearly doesn't know what he's doing’

1631690757

01:09

Inspiration4: SpaceX to launch historic all-civilian crew into orbit

1631713115

00:36

Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip

1631694773

00:40

Nicki Minaj responds to Boris Johnson over anti-vax criticism

1631640775

More Editor's Picks

00:37

1,500 dolphins mass slaughtered in largest single cull on Faroe Islands

1631694355

00:36

Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air

1631646116

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

1631623340

01:12

Richard Madeley suggests that Insulate Britain campaigners are 'fascists'

1631627158

More Editor's Picks

00:29

Lewis Hamilton buys Met Gala table and invites up-and-coming Black designers

1631616196

01:22

Met Gala 2021: Emma Raducanu appears alongside A-list stars

1631606123

00:32

Schoolboy, 12, outpaces pro cyclists on Tour of Britain

1631604708

07:19

Listen to Michael Gove make racist and sexist comments in unearthed audio

1631543630

More Editor's Picks

00:52

White woman uses N-word while reciting N.W.A. lyrics at school board meeting

1631561149

00:32

Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga

1631583040

00:46

Border Force uses jet skis to divert fake dinghies in Channel

1631556347

00:42

Researchers ‘toilet-train’ cows to reduce their waste emissions

1631545560

More Editor's Picks

00:41

Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala

1631584323

00:00

Watch live as Prince Harry joins Jill Biden honoring Warrior Games athletes

1631570729

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

1631541575

00:27

Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene

1631520871

More Editor's Picks

00:11

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

1631523617

00:39

Crowd break cat's terrifying fall from stadium upper deck with American flag

1631466437

02:04

Taliban ban women from studying with men

1631479283

00:39

Rudy Giuliani impersonates the Queen at 9/11 memorial dinner

1631455181

More Editor's Picks

00:20

Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25

1631528873

00:22

Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win

1631446005

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained

1631209424

00:34

Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball

1631437512

More Editor's Picks

00:36

‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return

1631441396

00:35

Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win

1631398304

00:26

9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks

1631432506

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

1631434443

More Editor's Picks

00:52

Kamala Harris: ‘We must look to the future’, says VP marking 20 years since 9/11

1631383561

00:57

9/11 memorial: Bruce Springsteen performs at Ground Zero

1631366272

09:14

20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

1631202845

01:06

9/11 memorial: Presidents Biden, Obama and Clinton arrive at Ground Zero

1631371163

More Editor's Picks

00:36

George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

1631372606

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

1631355056

02:44

Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on

1631282155

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

1631285471

More Editor's Picks

00:32

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match

1631370444

00:23

Moment US flag is unfurled at Pentagon to mark 9/11 anniversary

1631370305

01:36

Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says

1631350539

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

1631346370

More Editor's Picks

01:05

9/11: Joe Biden calls for unity on 20th anniversary of attacks

1631343572

03:37

9/11: What bystanders saw

1631282009

01:14

Woman throws chair at council meeting over planning dispute

1631310201

00:27

Jacinda Ardern advises against patients and hospital visitors having sex

1631262766

More Editor's Picks

01:21

'You bloody fool': Duck imitates human speech

1631279792

01:40

Kate Garraway gives emotional speech after NTA win

1631229542

00:52

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

1631137795

01:59

Kim Leadbeater pays tribute to sister Jo Cox in maiden Commons speech

1631205413

More Editor's Picks

00:33

Police officer borrows cyclist’s ride to arrest suspected wife-beater

1631222996

00:53

Helen Whately ‘doesn’t know’ if Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent

1631174921

00:50

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

1631186952

00:58

Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons

1631183615

More Editor's Picks

00:23

Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas

1631173893

00:47

Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base

1631176376

00:37

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

1631185337

00:23

Thieves break out in dance mid-robbery before fleeing with over £1k worth of of goods

1631171087

News

00:23

Passengers sing as people who refused to wear face masks are thrown off flight

1632170076

00:27

‘Pick that up and put it back down’: Ringing phone interrupts BBC News interview

1632148877

00:29

Armed robbers threaten shop worker with sword and axe

1632159355

00:00

Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban

1632157600

More News

06:55

Doctor holds counter-protest against anti-vaxxers targeting hospitals

1632156895

01:30

Boris Johnson’s bizarre speech on ‘limbless chickens' at UN in 2019

1632153124

02:06

UK-US travel ban will be lifted from November, Grant Shapps announces

1632156207

01:05

Boris Johnson discusses 'short-term' energy crisis on arrival in New York

1632150674

More News

00:00

Watch live as police and FBI search family home of Brian Laundrie

1632149037

00:29

Richard Madeley refers to Africa as country in GMB gaffe

1632141891

02:34

Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippines president

1632146579

02:14

China pumps $14bn into banking sector amid fears over Evergrande

1632144068

More News

00:00

Watch live as UK defence and energy ministers speak in parliament

1632145431

01:17

Police at scene after four people found dead in Derbyshire house

1632142507

01:04

Sadiq Khan rides train to new Tube stations after Northern line expansion

1632138220

01:38

Reported voting violations mar Russia elections

1632134492

More News

00:21

Video appears to show Russian gunman approaching university after shooting

1632135383

00:19

Russia university shooting: Students jump from windows to escape gunman

1632128306

00:58

LBC's Nick Ferrari enraged by Insulate Britain's M25 blockade

1632127545

03:52

FBI say they believe body found in Wyoming national park is Gabby Petito

1632090826

More News

04:57

Pro-Putin party heads for Russian parliamentary election win

1632082393

01:52

Scott Morrison: Australia ‘disappointed' by decision to withdraw French diplomat

1632058978

00:40

Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis dies aged 79

1632058517

00:36

Japan: Anti-vaccine protesters march through Osaka

1632052995

More News

01:10

Taliban reopens boys' schools in Afghanistan

1632049646

00:14

Ukraine celebrates 30th independence anniversary with military parade

1632044565

01:25

Police officer ‘fears for his life’ as suspect points ‘gun’ at face

1632044460

01:17

Driver fly-tips piles of rubbish on Birmingham street

1631975850

More News

00:38

Waitress 'punched' in the face by customers after asking for Covid vaccine passport

1632037640

01:23

SpaceX Dragon with world’s first all-civilian crew returns to Earth

1632033974

00:48

Alaska’s Arctic Guardians airlift bear-mauling victim to safety

1631973231

02:02

Russian elections: Protestors detained as they manifest in Moscow

1631999588

More News

00:13

Vaccine passports: Thousands protest against COVID-19 measures in Montpellier, France

1631988165

01:12

Kabul bombing: Two injured in Afghanistan capital’s explosion

1631982216

00:00

Supporters of Jan 6 assault rally outside the Capitol

1631981383

00:25

Mother cries for toddler as knife-wielding thugs drag her from car

1631974341

More News

01:19

House shakes as 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes China

1631972650

01:30

Prince Philip’s will to be kept secret for 90 years

1631968995

00:56

Police officer slashed across face twice by knife-wielding man

1631958456

01:32

Anti-lockdown protesters attack police officers in Melbourne

1631958204

More News

01:10

France recalls US and Australia ambassadors in protest over submarine deal

1631954349

02:05

US military says Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians was a ‘tragic mistake’

1631911751

01:47

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the new travel rules as restrictions are eased

1631915795

00:44

Adorable 'bat dog' retrieves baseball bats for North Carolina team

1631899621

More News

00:49

Knifepoint robbers arrested by police after dramatic high-speed chase

1631895111

01:10

'Star-eating' black hole gives experts new insight into astronomical event

1631894753

01:36

Irishman transforms garage into pub in year-long lockdown project

1631892391

00:42

Pelosi says breakdown of NI Protocol would be ‘problematic’ for UK-US relations

1631885848

More News

00:42

Almelo stabbing: Man seen pointing crossbow on balcony in Netherlands

1631877774

00:39

North Korea tests 'railway-borne missile' described as 'major threat to peace and security'

1631876207

01:16

Boris Johnson holds first cabinet meeting after reshuffle

1631874934

00:24

Abortion is 'homicide' and same-sex unions are 'helpful' to many, says Pope Francis

1631873130

More News

00:23

Thousands of migrants gather under Texas bridge

1631869707

00:25

Drink-driver smashes Range Rover into speeding train in shocking CCTV footage

1631867058

00:28

Lyra McKee: Two men charged with the murder of journalist

1631871414

00:58

Sir Clive Sinclair, home computer pioneer, dies aged 81

1631864314

More News

00:00

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks in London on ‘state of American democracy’

1631864716

00:00

Watch live as new UK cabinet arrives at Number 10 following Boris Johnson's reshuffle

1631863316

01:33

Andrew Neil says he left GB News as he did not want to be part of ‘British Fox News’

1631831606

01:15

Newsmax host angrily cuts feed after US veteran criticises Trump

1631821831

More News

01:15

MSNBC host Joy Reid calls GOP ‘Covid-loving death cult’

1631822270

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds news briefing

1631817939

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden makes address on economy

1631816317

01:19

SpaceX’s first all-civilian flight captured by people on the ground

1631812707

More News

00:46

Gabby Petito’s father pleads with family and friends of Brian Laundrie to call FBI tipline

1631811476

01:31

NHS begin delivering Covid booster jabs across England

1631808387

00:00

Watch live as police searching for Gabby Petito hold press conference

1631808336

01:04

Reece James posts CCTV footage of house being robbed during Chelsea match

1631807569

More News

01:02

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll to remain with F1 team, Aston Martin confirm

1631803617

00:27

Drink-driver smashes into lorry at 84mph with three-year-old child in car

1631800635

00:15

Palestinian artist unveils sculptures at art exhibition in Gaza

1631801506

00:27

Awkward moment Australian minister fails to do Covid-safe elbow bump

1631801628

More News

00:47

Moment biker has lucky escape after falling under wheels of bus

1631800540

00:53

Earthquake in China kills two and collapses many homes

1631800560

00:36

Timelapse footage shows Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric for stunning art installation

1631792712

01:29

Police release bodycam footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie after altercation

1631795734

More News

01:13

China condemns Aukus treaty as 'irresponsible act' that 'intensifies arms race'

1631794553

02:33

Simone Biles blames ‘entire system’ for enabling Larry Nassar abuse

1631791661

02:08

TikTok ‘bathroom challenge' causes destruction in Pennsylvania schools

1631787316

01:07

Jeremy Clarkson tells government to ‘back off’ UK farmers to help food stocks

1631785198

More News

00:28

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

1631782521

00:55

Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle: How does his new team look?

1631782427

01:01

FBI director apologises for ‘inexcusable’ failures over handling of Larry Nassar abuse reports

1631779185

01:17

UK forms defence pact with US and Australia to keep China in check

1631778520

More News

01:29

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

1631751825

00:00

Watch live as SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

1631744610

01:39

Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK

1631744455

00:58

‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans

1631661432

More News

00:00

Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security

1631739777

01:51

Fred West survivor reveals close encounter with serial killer in new documentary

1631735731

01:37

Janette Rathbone: Witness who escaped Fred West 28 years before his arrest speaks of horrifying ordeal

1631737097

00:48

Gabby Petito: Police responded to fight between missing woman and boyfriend before her disappearance

1631734156

More News

00:49

Coast guard rescues three people and their dog after boat sinks

1631726463

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1631724823

00:24

Mass testing in China’s Fujian province following new Covid cases

1631724197

00:47

12-year-old boy leads police on high-speed pursuit

1631720178

More News

00:34

Cabinet reshuffle: Dominic Raab demoted from foreign secretary post by Johnson

1631722395

01:30

US poverty declined last year as government aid offset job losses

1631720925

01:35

Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing

1631720278

00:00

Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing

1631719530

US News

00:00

Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban

1632157600

02:05

US military says Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians was a ‘tragic mistake’

1631911751

00:28

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement

1631782521

01:29

Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit

1631751825

More US News

01:39

Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK

1631744455

00:58

‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans

1631661432

00:00

Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security

1631739777

01:35

Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing

1631720278

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1631724823

00:00

Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing

1631719530

00:36

Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air

1631646116

00:00

Watch live as Biden pushes climate change commitment in Colorado

1631652988

More US News

00:32

Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga

1631583040

00:41

Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala

1631584323

01:17

AOC wears ‘tax the rich’ slogan on Met Gala red carpet

1631578448

01:01

Keke Palmer asks Brooklyn Beckham ‘Where are you from?’ at Met Gala

1631572536

More US News

02:21

‘It’s a lie!’: Blinken has explosive exchange with Republican Brian Mast over Ghani call

1631569640

00:00

Watch live as Biden visits wildfire-damaged areas of California

1631569253

00:27

DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate

1631553788

00:00

President Joe Biden visits National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho

1631556865

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal

1631556080

00:00

Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack

1631548810

00:27

Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene

1631520871

00:11

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

1631523617

More US News

00:26

9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks

1631432506

00:36

George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial

1631372606

02:44

Health impact of toxic 9/11 dust cloud continues 20 years on

1631282155

01:31

Pelosi tells Republicans to 'take back' party from 'extreme right'

1631311768

More US News

00:44

Schoolteacher jumps into car rolling towards students

1631310119

09:14

20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

1631202845

03:37

9/11: What bystanders saw

1631282009

00:20

'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop

1631267625

More US News

02:34

Biden hits out at Governors for ‘undermining’ efforts to beat Covid

1631228397

01:34

Department of Justice files lawsuit against Texas over restrictive abortion law

1631215271

00:00

Watch live as Attorney General announces action against Texas abortion law

1631213393

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing ahead of Biden speech

1631206853

More US News

02:44

AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion

1631138031

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1631124281

00:56

Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history

1631123629

00:56

'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks

1631104560

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions

1631115809

00:00

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference

1631109714

02:01

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

1631058197

01:31

Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida

1631049351

More US News

00:58

Rape and incest victims have ‘at least’ six weeks to get abortion, Texas governor says

1631038094

01:07

Delta variant drives 300% increase in US Covid cases from Labor Day last year

1631035731

00:49

Caitlyn Jenner 'supports' Texas decision on abortion law

1631034007

01:41

President Biden arrives in New Jersey to tour Storm Ida damage

1631032336

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden tours storm damage in New York and New Jersey

1631031390

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:51

Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse

1631034482

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

More US News

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

03:53

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

1630872113

00:42

Biden goes door to door in flood-hit Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

1630705957

00:29

Blinken walks away from questions on stranded Americans in Kabul

1630704959

More US News

00:45

Central Florida first responders return after Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

1630789306

00:37

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

1630700086

00:00

Watch live as Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage

1630692337

01:32

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

1630613996

More US News

00:36

Jen Psaki snaps at male reporter over abortion rights

1630614230

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

00:42

Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

1630604873

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630605811

More US News

00:30

New York Governor questions ‘intelligence failures’ after nine killed in New York floods

1630598031

00:29

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

1630569274

00:15

Swat team arrive at North Carolina school after student killed in shooting as manhunt underway

1630530796

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

More US News

01:26

White House says Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates constitutional rights’

1630523124

00:42

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630521481

00:44

Pentagon denies abandoning military service dogs in Afghanistan

1630520788

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

More US News

01:14

‘Fists are flying’: Fight breaks out at Florida school over mask mandate

1630513666

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

01:21

White House defends Biden after apparently glancing at watch during ceremony for fallen troops

1630445520

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630440413

01:38

Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment in alleged murder-suicide

1630434307

01:01

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal an 'extraordinary success' as he defends evacuation mission

1630442032

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan

1630438136

More US News

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

More US News

00:26

Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission

1630249602

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

00:57

Hurricane Ida: 'Be prepared' for 'very dangerous' storm, warns Biden

1630230350

01:03

‘It’s easy to play a backseat’: Psaki clashes with journalist over Afghanistan question

1630092457

More US News

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

00:27

Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in first interview

1630020191

01:40

Taliban has access to $85 billion US weapons, Republican congressman warns

1630014410

02:49

Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement

1630016841

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing after Kabul attacks

1630015591

00:53

Biden holds moment of silence for fallen US service members after Kabul attack

1630014597

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members

1630012680

More US News

00:47

12 US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing, Pentagon confirm

1630005455

00:00

Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60

1630004637

01:36

American citizens still awaiting airlift from Kabul after suspected suicide bombing

1629996539

01:09

Texas father strips in school board meeting in support of mask mandates

1629932499

Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

More Behind The Headlines

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

00:56

Jimmy Greaves: Tottenham record scorer dies at the age of 81

1632047268

02:36

Pep Guardiola refuses to apologise for comments about Man City fans

1631953228

00:40

Teenager breaks world record for quickest ever ‘limbo-skate’

1631874017

00:37

Emma Raducanu hopes US Open win ‘inspires little girls to dream big’

1631868944

More Sport

00:22

Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview

1631781329

00:50

Guardiola praises 'incredible' Man City players as he delights in Champions League win

1631783239

00:36

Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip

1631694773

01:07

Emma Raducanu plans to frame letter from the Queen

1631627118

More Sport

00:38

Emma Raducanu says US Open win ‘was best time of my life’

1631620882

00:32

Schoolboy, 12, outpaces pro cyclists on Tour of Britain

1631604708

01:01

Lewis Hamilton says ‘halo’ safety system saved his life in crash at Italian GP

1631603427

00:11

Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin

1631523617

More Sport

01:21

Leeds vs. Liverpool: Bielsa admits Klopp was tactically better

1631482058

01:14

Raducanu US Open: ’Strength of women’s tennis best it’s been’, Cowan says

1631465458

00:22

Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win

1631446005

00:36

‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return

1631441396

More Sport

00:34

Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball

1631437512

00:47

Emma Raducanu’s home tennis club celebrate US Open victory

1631434274

01:18

Emma Raducanu ‘dreamed’ of winning Grand Slam title since she was a girl

1631431735

00:35

Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win

1631398304

More Sport

00:32

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match

1631370444

01:30

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez to play first all-teen US Open final since 1999

1631349832

01:36

Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says

1631350539

01:01

Duchess of Cambridge sends support to Raducanu ahead of US Open final

1631349873

More Sport

02:14

Steve Bruce says ‘unbelieve’ Ronaldo must be stopped at Old Trafford

1631350023

01:25

Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview

1631346846

01:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to feature against Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

1631346226

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

1631346370

More Sport

00:59

England v India: Fifth test match cancelled over visitors’ Covid concerns

1631274141

00:42

'I am here to win': Ronaldo confident ahead of Manchester United return

1631272548

00:32

Emma Raducanu’s former coach talks tennis star’s ‘special’ quality

1631270621

00:44

Emma Raducanu says reaching US Open final is ‘crazy'

1631259077

More Sport

00:33

Emma Raducanu's headteacher praises 'hard working' tennis star after US Open run

1631211888

00:53

Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained

1631209424

00:50

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

1631186952

00:37

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

1631185337

More Sport

00:51

Southgate defends not using any substitutes during England's World Cup qualifier against Poland

1631183671

00:00

Watch live as Rio Ferdinand gives evidence to parliament about online abuse

1631177004

00:52

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

1631137795

00:42

Man devours entire jar of mayonnaise during annual college football game

1631120641

More Sport

00:54

Paralympic medallist deemed 'too tall' for Olympic competition

1631027356

00:55

‘Incredible journey’: F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

1631016208

01:00

F1’s George Russell to partner with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

1631011437

01:00

Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery

1631010858

More Sport

00:54

Emma Raducanu eases into US Open 2021 quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers

1631000394

01:00

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin rejects idea for World Cup every two years

1630948250

01:01

Tom Brady reveals he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl boat party

1630940173

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

More Sport

00:22

Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes

1630933381

02:05

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez takes US Open by storm

1630920288

01:05

NBA star Luka Doncic dedicates two basketball courts to Slovenian hometown

1630837501

00:43

US Open: World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out after shock third round defeat

1630830292

More Sport

02:34

England manager Southgate vows to ‘keep fighting’ racism but admits battle will 'take time’

1630831897

00:57

US Open: Britain’s teen Emma Raducanu continues rampage with emphatic win

1630828317

00:54

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United fans queue for ‘hours’ to buy superstar’s new shirt

1630745846

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

More Sport

01:30

Paul Millsap: Brooklyn Nets To Sign Former NBA All-Star

1630704278

01:06

Kick it Out chief criticises Fifa and Uefa for failure to handle racism

1630676928

00:54

Emma Raducanu through to US Open third-round after beating Zhang Shuai

1630669678

01:04

Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players

1630653547

More Sport

01:28

Fans protest as entire Iceland FA board resigns after sexual abuse claim

1630617816

00:34

Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy to be back home' at Man United after £12.8m move

1630598828

01:03

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shot putter stripped of gold medal for being late

1630591497

00:32

Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last

1630582303

More Sport

00:49

Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

1630583161

01:04

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international scoring record

1630577760

00:31

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘greatest to play the game’, says Man United’s Harry Maguire

1630566435

01:33

Oman train ahead of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan

1630516181

More Sport

00:55

Real Madrid fans react to failed Kylian Mbappé signing

1630504120

00:53

Jake Paul reveals retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle

1630487086

01:20

Lakers’ Rondo says ‘wisdom is key to winning a championship' after re-signing

1630485305

01:30

US Open: Naomi Osaka advances with first-round win over Marie Bouzková

1630483717

More Sport

02:03

Premier League clubs complete big deals in final hours of transfer deadline day

1630480499

00:38

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract

1630418304

00:38

Man United announce Cristiano Ronaldo return with spine-tingling video

1630417810

01:03

Paralympics: Phoebe Paterson Pine speaks of mental health battle on route to gold

1630417295

More Sport

00:35

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot wait’ to play for Man United at Old Trafford again

1630415998

01:14

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory

1630316746

03:33

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in

1630224535

01:46

'Perfect deal for all involved', says Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man Utd

1630182759

More Sport

01:03

Lionel Messi trains ahead of first appearance with PSG

1630168147

01:53

Manchester City unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

1630157114

01:08

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as Man City pull out of deal

1630075651

01:20

Paralympics powerlifter says getting to Tokyo was his ‘medal’ after proving doctors wrong

1630073827

More Sport

00:29

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after being charged with rape

1630062799

00:52

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

1630058828

00:58

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

1630056952

01:17

Serena Williams withdraws from the US Open after 'torn hamstring'

1629995530

More Sport

02:11

Belgium GP lap preview as Hamilton and Verstappen’s F1 Championship battle kicks back off

1629980132

01:06

Lionel Messi set to make his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims

1629974905

00:49

Arteta feels Aubameyang will be boosted by fans after Arsenal thrash West Brom

1629974230

01:05

Premier League clubs will not release players for matches in red-list countries

1629913614

More Sport

01:26

Harry Kane confirms he is 'staying at Tottenham' this season

1629907667

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

01:30

Tony Hawk sells limited-edition $500 skateboards infused with his blood

1629902527

00:45

Playboy model bids $600,000 for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief

1629898254

More Sport

01:35

FIFA president hails ‘great victory’ as $201m compensation returned to governing bodies

1629897765

01:23

Nice v Marseille derby descends into chaos as fans throw bottles at players before storming pitch

1629895841

01:41

Netflix release trailer for new Michael Schumacher documentary 30-years after F1 debut

1629891056

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

Climate

01:24

Boris Johnson says Cop26 climate conference will be ‘turning point for the world’

1632163136

00:46

Wild horses in Bosnia draw tourists but irritate farmers

1632158277

01:39

Thames Barrier shuts for annual test ahead of 200th operational closure

1632152887

00:39

Dozens rescued by rubber rafts as flash flooding leaves cars stranded in Milan

1632142817

More Climate

00:56

Norfolk rewilding project sees ponies and pigs grazing unproductive land

1632141289

00:49

Smoke continues to stream from La Palma volcano morning after eruption

1632136272

01:00

'You're making people hate you': Angry motorist clashes with M25 climate protestors

1632131730

00:43

California scrambles to protect ancient sequoia groves from wildfires

1632129913

More Climate

01:00

La Palma volcano: Evacuations underway after eruption on Spanish island

1632131225

00:43

La Palma volcano eruption forces 5,000 to be evacuated as lava pours and ashes rise

1632125902

00:40

M25 protests: Climate activists block motorway for fourth time in a week

1632129282

00:00

Watch live as lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma

1632126000

More Climate

00:47

Spanish Civil Guard flies over erupting volcano

1632081279

01:28

50 million volunteers across 180 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

1632057912

00:45

Caroline Lucas backs climate protests that blocked M25

1632051335

00:38

Fire fighters pay tribute to South Lake Tahoe residents after evacuation orders downgraded

1631975402

More Climate

00:53

Hail and violent storms batters Spanish town

1632046056

00:38

Sir Ed Davey promises to ban 'fossil fuel money' from City of London

1632046603

01:00

Taiwanese environmental group designs marine ‘vacuum cleaner’

1632043411

01:42

‘Miles’ of hoses bundled amid ongoing efforts to extinguish Caldor Fire

1631977090

More Climate

00:39

Mexico: Volcano erupts with a kilometre-high column of ash

1631989515

00:18

Satellite captures large amount of lightning striking North America

1631969520

00:39

Train tracks and roads engulfed by floodwaters after heavy rain hits DC

1631964263

00:34

Giant fish takes down shark in incredible video

1631961112

More Climate

02:00

Is the answer to saving the world’s reefs in the Red Sea?

1631894870

01:11

Police arrest climate activists blocking M25 for third time in five days

1631873008

01:15

Drone flies over erupting volcano in Iceland to capture mesmerising footage

1631880382

00:24

Night vision footage captures helicopter dousing wildfire flames with water

1631880181

More Climate

03:26

Spotted lanternfly infestation causing concerns for Virginia vineyards

1631811341

01:14

Elephant family enjoy final days of British summer by splashing around in lake

1631713793

02:00

Artist creates tiny landscapes on plastic waste to illustrate threat of climate change

1631801377

00:31

Newly discovered Australian fly named after RuPaul

1631724238

More Climate

00:25

Pedestrians walk through ankle-deep floodwaters in southern France

1631716906

01:00

90,000 tonnes of flood debris piles up on Belgium highway

1631715763

00:29

Bull moose spar to attract females during mating season

1631713071

00:43

Climate protesters Insulate Britain block M25 for second time within days

1631701471

More Climate

01:20

Tropical storm Nicholas batters Louisiana homes in wake of Ida devastation

1631679927

00:37

1,500 dolphins mass slaughtered in largest single cull on Faroe Islands

1631694355

00:44

Rare ‘megapod’ of more than 100 humpback whales surrounds boat off coast of Australia

1631631008

01:12

Richard Madeley suggests that Insulate Britain campaigners are 'fascists'

1631627158

More Climate

01:01

Scotland’s only sloths make first public appearance at Edinburgh Zoo

1631627770

01:03

Murders of environmental activists hit record high

1631621904

02:26

Devon cliff collapses during ‘intense’ avalanche, blocks beach

1631614289

00:42

Researchers ‘toilet-train’ cows to reduce their waste emissions

1631545560

More Climate

01:20

Hurricane Larry: Canada suffers blistering winds and landfall

1631481835

02:29

Sudan's floods leave villages destroyed, thousands displaced

1631543811

00:09

Huge meteor passing over Canada caught on doorbell camera

1631535930

00:16

Firefighters fight to contain raging Costa del Sol blaze

1631533139

More Climate

00:20

Man drags ‘Insulate Britain’ climate protester away after group invade M25

1631528873

00:51

Rescue workers begin recovery and clean up mission after hurricane sweeps through Italian island

1631523122

01:36

Monsoon rains fill troughs in drought-hit Arizona, bringing relief to wildlife

1631518885

00:30

Spain wildfires: Firefighters battle five-day blaze in Sierra Bermeja as hundreds are evacuated

1631459204

More Climate

00:23

Satellite footage captures Super Typhoon with 165mph winds raging over Phillippine Sea

1631389636

01:02

Jeff Bezos announces additional £173 million grant for Earth Fund

1631295359

00:20

More than 100 lightning strikes recorded in San Diego during 'exciting evening'

1631285427

00:29

Forest fire breaks out in popular resort on Costa del Sol as evacuations ordered

1631270474

More Climate

00:20

'Good one!': Fire crews celebrate support from plane retardant drop

1631267625

00:32

Stunning bolts of lightning light up night sky over Brighton

1631222006

00:00

Watch live as the sun sets over wildfires in Spain

1631207125

00:54

Magnificent auroras light up sky in Alberta, Canada

1631206677

More Climate

00:52

Hungry black bear breaks into car looking for snacks

1631204019

00:45

Baby seahorses released into Sydney Harbour after recovery program

1631199327

00:34

Fawn leaps to freedom after police rescue it from chain fence

1631183996

00:19

Flash floods hit Devon amid thunderstorm warnings

1631119979

More Climate

00:24

Terrifying footage shows California wildfire burning beneath bridge

1631125918

00:36

Rare lightning sparks ‘apocalypse’ fears during Mexico earthquake

1631117370

00:29

Mexico Earthquake: Cable car sways back and forth as country rocked by 7.0-magnitude earthquake

1631097547

01:08

Mexico earthquake: Powerful shock strikes southwest killing at least one

1631095340

More Climate

00:42

Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast

1631089403

02:01

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

1631058197

01:06

Thriving seal population calls River Thames home

1631033136

00:38

Couple's car gets caught in terrifying tornado

1631019688

More Climate

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

00:56

Giant panda twins born at Madrid zoo

1631008632

More Climate

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

00:35

Plane battles new California wildfire as residents return to Lake Tahoe

1630958931

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:30

Arizona weather brings hailstorms and strong winds on Labor Day weekend

1630924504

More Climate

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

01:36

Police stage heroic rescue of baby dolphin 'pushed into' canal by Hurricane Ida

1630914207

01:48

Whales' stress levels due to tourist boats being studied by researchers

1630912081

02:13

Brazil’s worst drought in over 90 years threatens energy supply across nation

1630833230

More Climate

00:41

Storm Ida: Floodwater bursts through basement wall, trapping mother and son

1630740941

00:46

Rescuers climb through window to save 36-year-old parakeet after Caldor Fire evacuations

1630701622

01:04

Extinction Rebellion protestors strip naked inside London city banks

1630694237

02:44

Sea turtle with ‘bubble-butt’ syndrome gets second chance at life

1630692729

More Climate

00:26

Sun's surface captured by Chinese satellite in new ‘high-precision’ images

1630689830

00:15

Rescuers use safety boats to search Maryland City apartment complex after deadly floods

1630685360

00:43

Jaw-dropping aerial footage shows scale of California wildfires

1630683835

00:25

Evacuation warning issued as McCash fire grows

1630680697

More Climate

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

01:48

Extinction Rebellion: GP attacks JP Morgan for fossil fuel investments at protest

1630653028

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

03:53

Changing winds provide hope in Caldor wildfire battle

1630598850

More Climate

00:40

Man rescued from car during New York flooding

1630593539

00:41

Storm Ida: Staten Island tanker wades through deep water during flash floods

1630592853

01:24

Storm Ida destroys Louis Armstrong’s historic Karnofsky Shop

1630584472

00:24

Storm Ida: Chaos at US Open as heavy rain and wind batters New York

1630579560

Premier League

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

1631635776

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

1631440914

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

1629036403

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

1628934346

More Premier League

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

1628932947

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

1628878013

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

More Premier League

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

More Premier League

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

More Premier League

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

More Premier League

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

More Premier League

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

More Premier League

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

More Premier League

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

More Premier League

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

More Premier League

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

More Premier League

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

More Premier League

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

More Premier League

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

More Premier League

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

More Premier League

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

More Premier League

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

More Premier League

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

More Premier League

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

More Premier League

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

More Premier League

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

More Premier League

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

More Premier League

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

More Premier League

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

More Premier League

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

Culture

01:16

‘Big, fat lie’: Hailey Baldwin refutes claim that Justin Bieber mistreats her

1632171400

01:31

Chris Rock urges people to get vaccinated after testing positive for Covid-19

1632164673

01:24

The Crown wins top drama prize at Emmy Awards on night of British success

1632154644

03:00

Emmy Awards 2021: The most memorable moments

1632140254

More Culture

00:28

Resurfaced video shows Idris Elba reacting to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond

1632139801

00:27

‘He’s every-f***ing-where’: Ted Lasso cast sing Roy Kent chant after Emmys win

1632127284

00:30

Gillian Anderson asked if she has 'spoken to Margaret Thatcher' about The Crown role

1632127036

00:52

Emmys 2021: All the best looks from the red carpet

1632121800

More Culture

00:29

Emmys 2021: Scott Frank refuses to be played off during acceptance speech

1632124027

00:49

Viewers confused by Gillian Anderson’s American accent at Emmys 2021

1632121773

00:16

Emmys 2021: Rita Wilson pays tribute to Biz Markie by rapping

1632119602

00:47

Olivia Colman dedicates Emmy win to late father who died during Covid

1632120583

More Culture

00:55

Emmys 2021: Michaela Coel dedicates win to all survivors of sexual assault

1632119066

00:57

Emmys 2021: Brett Goldstein’s expletive-filled acceptance speech

1632119110

01:02

Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘First Show’ at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival

1632082385

01:28

Kim Kardashian’s neighbour files legal bid to stop her from building underground vault

1632040937

More Culture

01:50

Comedian Rosie Jones criticises government's social care plan

1631976166

01:11

Battlefield 2042 open beta delayed until October according to reports

1631897345

01:20

Rift Adventure launch trailer now available

1631896984

01:57

New campaign trailer for Back 4 Blood

1631894915

More Culture

01:11

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch in November

1631894865

00:45

Ed Sheeran to be joined by wife and daughter on 2022 tour

1631889891

01:48

Halo: Master Chief Collection will get smaller updates after the launch of Halo Infinite

1631888851

02:14

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

1631890584

More Culture

02:13

Marilyn Manson accuser's rape lawsuit dismissed by California judge

1631890303

01:39

Greg Wise reveals wife Emma Thompson encouraged him to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

1631883471

01:10

Colors Live! gets a surprise launch and trailer

1631877825

01:18

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gameplay trailer revealed

1631877467

More Culture

00:48

SnowRunner: The Jeep trailer showcases off-road action

1631875515

01:38

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release in October

1631875463

00:49

Piers Morgan signs global TV deal with Fox News Media and News Corp

1631874113

01:25

EA sees share price drop after Battlefield delay

1631871211

More Culture

01:17

Nicki Minaj's Covid vaccine claim rubbished by Trinidad health minister

1631871315

01:46

2D platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson releases for all systems

1631868835

00:30

Justin Bieber comforts Hailey Baldwin following ‘Selena’ chants at Met Gala

1631829426

00:48

Latest PUBG update introduces Survivor Pass: Crazy Night

1631867975

More Culture

01:24

New Doom mod lets players battle Margaret Thatcher

1631867137

01:34

Splitgate developer raises $100mn to remain independent

1631806573

01:01

Deathloop could be Game of the Year thanks to near perfect reviews

1631804315

01:33

Battlefield 2042 delayed by another month

1631800799

More Culture

01:00

Halo 5 isn’t coming to PC clarifies 343 Industries

1631800781

01:22

BPM: Bullets Per Minute releases early October for PlayStation

1631794050

00:46

Jimmy Kimmel calls Logan Paul one of 'the very worst people in the whole world'

1631799194

00:30

PS5 Midnight Black headset releasing next month

1631794017

More Culture

00:30

FIFA 22 PS5 features promise to make the game more real

1631793981

01:00

Nicki Minaj continues Covid vaccine rant by suggesting side effects have been downplayed

1631795586

01:09

Piers Morgan thanks Meghan Markle after winning Best News Presenter award

1631792028

01:55

Ultra Age launches with flashy action-packed trailer

1631787514

More Culture

00:24

Mikey Williams and Jayson Tatum star in NBA 2K22 advert

1631785147

01:00

‘The room is filled with hatred’: Ed Sheeran reveals why US awards shows are 'uncomfortable'

1631785018

01:15

Kerbal Space Program creator releases new flight sim game

1631782027

01:23

Guardians of the Galaxy game goes gold

1631780257

More Culture

01:00

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta - how to play

1631776352

01:07

Call of Duty 2022 game will be Modern Warfare 2

1631776013

01:26

RuPaul inspires name for rainbow fly species

1631776581

01:30

Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth support

1631720340

More Culture

01:05

Life is Strange: True Colors disables subtitles for singing sections

1631717688

01:28

Howard Stern criticises vaccine opponents: ‘F*** their freedom, I want my freedom to live’

1631720199

00:51

Louise Minchin surrounded by sea of masked fans as she hosts final BBC Breakfast show

1631718882

01:20

Age of Empires 4 stress test wants as many players as possible

1631717636

More Culture

01:58

Pie-oneering bakers compete at British Pie Awards

1631717767

00:40

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announces Ren & Stimpy as two-in-one fighter

1631709166

01:03

Latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch makes roads wet again

1631708819

00:53

The Waking Dead and Brawlhalla will cross over for the second time

1631713279

More Culture

01:07

Apex Legends tap-strafing nerf delayed to later patch

1631708718

01:59

Star Wars: Hunters introduces its cast with cinematic trailer

1631706495

01:12

Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish reveals she made one big demand over outfit choice

1631709834

01:02

Nintendo has no plans for a Switch price cut in US

1631702979

More Culture

00:42

Simu Liu reacts to pre-fame stock photos he appeared in as model

1631643594

00:54

Lil Nas X thanks ‘gay agenda’ in ‘iconic’ MTV VMAs acceptance speech

1631702247

01:47

Chrissy Teigen shows off results after having ‘cheek fat’ removed from face

1631702188

02:51

Deathloop launches for PS5 with one last trailer

1631699028

More Culture

04:55

Norm Macdonald: Former Saturday Night Live comedian dies aged 61

1631699915

01:13

Darkest Dungeon 2 launches in early access next month

1631696114

00:30

WarioWare: Get It Together launch trailer highlights crazy co-op aciton

1631696097

01:26

PS5 September update adds storage expansion and more

1631690109

More Culture

01:44

Dying Light 2 delayed until 2022

1631690053

01:08

God of War rumoured for PC thanks to Nvidia leak

1631690425

00:40

Nicki Minaj responds to Boris Johnson over anti-vax criticism

1631640775

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

1631623340

More Culture

01:22

Halo developer reveals CG trailers are used for recruitment more than fan hype

1631628112

01:02

Bayonetta 3 may not star original voice actor

1631622481

01:17

Hideo Kojima’s next goal is to make games that change in real time

1631622441

01:12

Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed to early 2022

1631622388

More Culture

01:10

James Corden granted restraining order against woman who wants to marry him

1631631079

00:50

Street Fighter 5 brings back Cyber Akuma from Marvel vs Capcom

1631622350

01:33

John Lennon thought accepting MBE in 1965 was 'hypocritical'

1631629466

01:12

Sony permanently shuts down old LittleBigPlanet servers

1631624973

More Culture

00:33

GMB presenters argue over whether children should receive Covid vaccine

1631626387

01:04

Epic Games ordered to pay Apple $6m

1631622410

01:04

Fortnite Season 8 battle pass trailer confirms Carnage skin

1631622305

01:34

New York Fashion Week returns for first time since pandemic

1631620272

More Culture

00:55

Kendall Jenner pays homage to Audrey Hepburn with sheer Met Gala look

1631618177

01:12

New World open beta ends as 5th most played game on Steam

1631613642

01:01

FIFA 22 will include Ryan Reynolds’ football team

1631613508

01:14

Back to the Future: The Musical opens in London with guest appearance from Christopher Lloyd

1631613739

More Culture

01:12

Apple must allow third-party payment systems for developers rules judge

1631613526

01:03

BTS now members of 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

1631610777

01:00

Alan Wake Remastered won’t include the product placement

1631607987

01:13

Marvel’s Wolverine will be a mature ‘full size game’ confirms director

1631608325

Binge or Bin

02:14

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

1631890584

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

1631623340

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

1631541575

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

1631434443

More Binge or Bin

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

1631355056

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

1631285471

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

More Binge or Bin

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

1629198141

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

1629127400

More Binge or Bin

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

1629017921

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

1628931523

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

More Binge or Bin

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

More Binge or Bin

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

More Binge or Bin

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

More Binge or Bin

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

More Binge or Bin

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

More Binge or Bin

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

More Binge or Bin

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

More Binge or Bin

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

More Binge or Bin

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

More Binge or Bin

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

More Binge or Bin

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884