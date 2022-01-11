Tiny mink catches snake and drags it across road in Everglades

A tiny mink has been caught on video capturing a large snake in the Everglades and dragging it across the road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission released the rare footage of the elusive mink after it was shot and submitted to the agency by Hannah Cardenas.

The FWC says that the Everglade mink is a state threatened species and that “sightings are rare due to their elusive nature”.

The diminutive animal, which is a member of the weasel family, can eat snakes twice its own body length, fish, bird and other small mammals.

