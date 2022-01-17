Sir Mo Farah, Danny Dyer and Dr Alex are among a host of celebrities to help launch BrewDog’s new alcohol-free beer specifically created to help raise funds for mental health research.

Rizzle Kick’s Jordan Stephens starts the video by reciting a poem calling on men to talk to friends and family about depression this January to raise awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

BrewDog’s SAD AF beer campaign is to start conversations around mental health after research showed that 82% of people with challenges are more likely to open up with a relaxed drink.

