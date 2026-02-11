Mo Gilligan has given a rare insight into his fatherhood journey.

The comedian, who has a two-year-old son and a baby daughter, appeared on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast on Wednesday (11 February).

“Knowing that I am my children’s universe... That is such a gift that I didn’t know I needed to have,” he said.

“No one can tell you, you can't learn it in a book. It is experiencing it in real time. I think knowing that I am my children's universe, like they learn from me, they see it from me,” he added.