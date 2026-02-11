Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she knows the gender and name of her baby as she shared a pregnancy update to her fans.

On Thursday (5 February), the 26-year-old announced in a black-and white video on Instagram that she and partner Tommy Fury are expecting their second child.

Sharing an update on her YouTube channel on Tuesday (10 February), Hague said her pregnancy was “legitimately the worst kept secret”, admitting that she became “really lazy” in trying to hide it.

She said that her and Fury knew the baby’s gender and name, though would not be disclosing this. “I’m not I’m not going to go into all that because it’s just… we’ve got so much to talk about over the next few months.”